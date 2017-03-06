Help with debt relief from Anderson, Ellis, and Shepard

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Sometimes, we all need a little help when it comes to our finances. Anderson, Ellis and Shepard are known for their bankruptcy services, but they can also help with debt relief if you owe a lot of money.

It’s tax time and if you’re getting money back, their lawyers say it’s a good time to try and settle some of the debt you owe. The lawyers at Anderson, Ellis, and Shepard will sit down with you to figure out your finances. Whether it’s foreclosures, harassment from creditors, repossessions, or wage garnishments, they offer a free no-obligation consultation if you are looking to get started. There is a fee once you sign up to work with their team.

Anderson, Ellis, and Shepard

Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Lansing, Muskegon and Big Rapids

(616) 784-1700

Debt relief agency helping people file for bankruptcy relief under the bankruptcy code

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

