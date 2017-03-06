Holland Christian basketball relives celebrated moment





HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Holland Christian basketball recreated one of its most memorable moments Tuesday as the team and fans bid adieu to the Holland Civic Center, which is set to undergo a facelift.

In February 2000, Richard Nagelkirk had been the team’s student manager. As a reward for four years of faithful service, he was given the opportunity to suit up and play in one game — and he made the most of it. With a minute left in the game, he took to the hardwood. With less than 10 seconds of play time remaining, his teammates set him up and he fired it off for a 3-pointer. Swish.

Holland Christian still lost the game, but it didn’t matter. The crowd rushed the court and Nagelkirk’s teammates hoisted him up on their shoulders.

Tuesday, Nagelkirk again dressed in a Holland Christian uniform and stepped onto the court. He stood in the same spot he had 17 years earlier and was handed the ball. He let it go and just like the last time, it was a perfect shot. He got a standing ovation, high-fives from everyone in the crowd and even signed some autographs.

Nagelkirk still serves as a scorekeeper for Holland Christian and fills some other roles.

==Above, watch 24 Hour News 8’s 2000 report on Nagelkirk’s original shot and see his three-pointer from Tuesday.==

