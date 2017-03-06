March 6 boys basketball tournament roundup





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — From here on out, every game is an elimination game. The high school boys basketball tournament tipped of Monday night.

Above, we’ve got highlights of these first-round playoff games:

(Class A) Top-ranked Grand Rapids Christian beat rivals East Grand Rapids 55-43.

(Class A) No. 3 Muskegon beat Reeths-Puffer 76-29.

(Class A) No. 9 West Ottawa beat Grandville 54-33.

(Class A) Wyoming beat Zeeland East 83-54.

(Class B) Godwin Heights beat West Michigan Aviation Academy 80-32.

(Class B) No. 9 Wayland beat Hopkins 82-39.

(Class B) Spring Lake beat Montague 71-35.

