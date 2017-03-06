March 6 boys basketball tournament roundup

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — From here on out, every game is an elimination game. The high school boys basketball tournament tipped of Monday night.
Above, we’ve got highlights of these first-round playoff games:
- (Class A) Top-ranked Grand Rapids Christian beat rivals East Grand Rapids 55-43.
- (Class A) No. 3 Muskegon beat Reeths-Puffer 76-29.
- (Class A) No. 9 West Ottawa beat Grandville 54-33.
- (Class A) Wyoming beat Zeeland East 83-54.
- (Class B) Godwin Heights beat West Michigan Aviation Academy 80-32.
- (Class B) No. 9 Wayland beat Hopkins 82-39.
- (Class B) Spring Lake beat Montague 71-35.
