Photos: St. Baldrick’s ‘Brave a Shave’ benefit

Both men and women went under the razor Sunday, March 5, 2017 for St. Baldrick's Foundation's Brave a Shave For Kids With Cancer event.
BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The locks came off Sunday to help in the fight against childhood cancer.

St. Baldrick’s Foundation’s fourth annual head shaving event and silent auction took place at 84th Street Pub and Grille in Byron Township.

So far, St. Baldrick’s Foundation has raised more than $53,000 of its $75,000 goal. Proceeds will go toward research to find cures for childhood cancers.

