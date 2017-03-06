Photos: St. Baldrick’s ‘Brave a Shave’ benefit

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The locks came off Sunday to help in the fight against childhood cancer.
St. Baldrick’s Foundation’s fourth annual head shaving event and silent auction took place at 84th Street Pub and Grille in Byron Township.
So far, St. Baldrick’s Foundation has raised more than $53,000 of its $75,000 goal. Proceeds will go toward research to find cures for childhood cancers.
St. Baldrick’s ‘Brave a Shave’ kids cancer fundraiser – 2017
St. Baldrick’s ‘Brave a Shave’ kids cancer fundraiser – 2017 x
