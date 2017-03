COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities will announce the opening of a cold case homicide investigation in Branch County at a press conference on Monday.

The Michigan State Police and the Branch County Sheriff’s Office are expected to hold the joint press conference at 10 a.m.

Police have not released any other details about the case they are referring to or what new evidence they have.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew in Coldwater for the press conference. Stay with woodtv.com for further developments.

