COLDWATER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after money was stolen from a church in Branch County during a break-in.

Michigan State Police were called to the Lockwood Community Church on Lockwood Road near Sanford Road, south of Coldwater, on Feb. 27.

Investigators say the suspect(s) broke in sometime between 6 p.m. on Feb. 26 and 5 a.m. Feb. 27 and stole an unknown amount of cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269.558.0500.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit