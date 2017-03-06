Huizenga hosting town hall in Grand Haven tonight

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, is hosting a town hall meeting in Grand Haven this evening.

The event starts at 7 p.m. in the auditorium at Lakeshore Middle School on Cutler Street.

Constituents will be given a chance to ask questions on a number of topics. Among the issues that may come up: health care, the controversy surrounding Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his interactions with a Russian ambassador, and a report that the Trump administration may propose cutting funding to the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

Tonight is Huizenga’s second in-person town hall meeting as part of his listening tour. In February, more than 300 people attended his public forum in Baldwin.

24 Hour News 8’s Sarah Hurwitz will be at the town hall meeting and will have a wrap-up of what happened at 10 p.m. on WXSP and 11p.m. on WOOD TV8.

