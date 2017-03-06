Speed, alcohol suspected in crash that critically injured man

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police believe speed and alcohol were factors in a crash that critically injured a man in Branch County.

Michigan State Police were called to Ember Road near Wheeler Road, west of Coldwater, around midnight on Sunday for a single vehicle crash.

Police say a 23-year-old man from Bronson was driving eastbound on Ember Road when he lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree head-on.

The driver was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by firefighters. He was then airlifted to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo where he underwent surgery and is listed in critical condition.

Police suspect speed and alcohol were factors in the crash which remains under investigation.

