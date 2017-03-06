Steelcase, Microsoft unveil new vision for the workplace

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Steelcase is teaming up with Microsoft to create new workplaces focused on fostering creativity.

The companies unveiled five new “Creative Spaces” in New York Monday that integrate Microsoft Surface devices into Steelcase architecture and furniture. The spaces are dubbed the Focus Studio, Duo Studio, Ideation Hub, Maker Commons and Respite Room.

Steelcase and Microsoft’s ‘Creative Spaces’ View as list View as gallery Open Gallery One of five "Creative Spaces" by Steelcase and Microsoft Corp. (March 6, 2017) One of five "Creative Spaces" by Steelcase and Microsoft Corp. (March 6, 2017) One of five "Creative Spaces" by Steelcase and Microsoft Corp. (March 6, 2017) One of five "Creative Spaces" by Steelcase and Microsoft Corp. (March 6, 2017) One of five "Creative Spaces" by Steelcase and Microsoft Corp. (March 6, 2017)

Steelcase and Microsoft’s ‘Creative Spaces’ View as list View as gallery Open Gallery One of five "Creative Spaces" by Steelcase and Microsoft Corp. (March 6, 2017) One of five "Creative Spaces" by Steelcase and Microsoft Corp. (March 6, 2017) One of five "Creative Spaces" by Steelcase and Microsoft Corp. (March 6, 2017) One of five "Creative Spaces" by Steelcase and Microsoft Corp. (March 6, 2017) One of five "Creative Spaces" by Steelcase and Microsoft Corp. (March 6, 2017)

According to a survey by both companies, 72 percent of workers in a variety of fields believe their future success depends on their ability to be creative. Among those surveyed, 76 percent believed emerging technologies will change their jobs, making creativity more crucial in a more automated world. At the same time, only 25 percent felt they can be creative in current group work spaces.

Surveyed employees said creativity would be improved by having more time to think, followed by a space where they can work uninterrupted. More than 515,000 employees from U.S. and Canadian companies were surveyed.

As part of the partnership, select Steelcase dealers will be selling Microsoft’s interactive whiteboard, called the Surface Hub, beginning Monday.

Online:

Steelcase on Creative Spaces

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

