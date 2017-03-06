Toddler found in vehicle with dead man in Allegan County

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — Allegan County authorities say they found a toddler in the back seat of a vehicle in which a man was also found dead.
Detectives are calling the 29-year-old man’s death suspicious, according to a tweet from Allegan County Sheriff Frank Baker. It’s unclear what killed the man.
The Allegan County Sheriff’s Department made the discovery Sunday night. The 2-year-old child’s condition is unclear.
Authorities are withholding the man’s name while they contact his relatives.
This is a developing story. We have a crew heading to the scene and will provide more information on 24 Hour News 8 and woodtv.com as details come in.