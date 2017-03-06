Toddler found in vehicle with dead man in Allegan County

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — Allegan County authorities say they found a toddler in the back seat of a vehicle in which a man was also found dead.

Detectives are calling the 29-year-old man’s death suspicious, according to a tweet from Allegan County Sheriff Frank Baker. It’s unclear what killed the man.

Detectives investigating suspicious death from last night. 29 year old man found deceased in a vehicle with a 2 year old in backseat — Frank Baker (@AlleganSheriff) March 6, 2017

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Department made the discovery Sunday night. The 2-year-old child’s condition is unclear.

Authorities are withholding the man’s name while they contact his relatives.

This is a developing story. We have a crew heading to the scene and will provide more information on 24 Hour News 8 and woodtv.com as details come in.

