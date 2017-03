KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Monday was a good night to be a Bronco.

The Western Michigan men beat Miami 65-61 in their Mid-American Conference Tournament opener. Western Michigan advances to play Ball State in Cleveland on Thursday.

And in the women’s ranks, Western Michigan beat Miami 73-66 in their first-round MAC Tournament game. Western Michigan will next play Central Michigan on Wednesday in Cleveland.

==Watch game highlights above.==

