5 firefighters hospitalized after transformer oil leaks

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Five Battle Creek firefighters were taken to the hospital after oil from a transformer leaked on them while they were trying to put out a fire.

Fire officials say a power pole broke causing the transformer and power lines to fall on the roof of a commercial building at 91 W. Michigan Avenue around 2:45 p.m. Monday.

When firefighters arrived, the transformer had ignited on the roof of the LynnIvan Salon.

Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire, but oil running from the transformer fell onto some of the firefighters who were pulling the ceiling to put out the flames.

Five firefighters had to be decontaminated after leaving the building and were taken to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital for further decontamination and evaluation.

Fire officials say two tests on the liquid showed negative for harmful PCBs, but they are still awaiting final lab test results.

The hair salon had minimal smoke damage as a result of the fire.

