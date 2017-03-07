Avalanche strikes French ski resort of Tignes; no fatalities

PARIS (AP) — French authorities say there are no fatalities in an avalanche in the Tignes ski resort in the Alps, and a large search and rescue operation is over.

An official with the regional administration, or prefecture, says that the operation has been called off.

The avalanche struck at 9:50 a.m. (3:50 a.m. EST) Tuesday on the La Carline ski slope, prompting the resort to shut down. French media earlier reported that several skiers were caught in the sudden snowfall.

Weather services had warned Monday of a high avalanche risk in mountain ranges because of strong winds.

Four snowboarders died last month in another avalanche near the same resort. On Jan. 18, a devastating avalanche buried a hotel in central Italy, killing 29 people.

