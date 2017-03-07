Bill keeps government bid info secret until contract awarded

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A bill that would keep bids secret until the state government awards a contract is nearing final approval in the Michigan Legislature.

Supporters say the legislation up for a vote in the House Tuesday would prevent firms from using the Freedom of Information Act to access the bid information of competitors in order to win a state contract. Companies’ trade secrets and other financial and propriety information would be fully exempt from disclosure.

Critics such as the Michigan Press Association oppose adding more exemptions to the open-records law and say there already are privacy protections in place for firms seeking government work.

The bill previously won Senate approval and will go to Gov. Rick Snyder once the House votes.

Senate Bill 69

