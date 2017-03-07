Cinco de Mayo events and more at Soaring Eagle

SOARING EAGLE, Mich (WOOD) – When it comes to staycations, eightWest has one that will make you say ‘Ole!’. Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort’s Cinco de Mayo event will feature Ramon Ayala with special guests Ramon Ayala Jr. and Ruben Ramos. Enjoy great music and amazing food without leaving Michigan. Check out the video above for more details.

Cinco de Mayo at Soaring Eagle:

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2017 | 8PM

Tickets: $30 Reserved Admission & $50 for table seating

Resort Package Offer: $109 Cinco De Mayo Package exclusively for ticket holders.

On-Sale: Saturday, February 25 at 9:00AM

Other upcoming fun:

Keith Urban – July 20

Journey – June 24

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

