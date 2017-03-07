Complimentary consultation opportunity from Verity Law

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Planning for the future is vital. That’s where Verity Law comes in, and they’ve got a great opportunity coming up to help you people in West Michigan get started. Verity Law has set aside two days, March 17 and 25, to meet with people for individual, complimentary consultations regarding their estate planning needs.

People prepare their estate plans for a variety of reasons, including, experience with the estate of a loved one, birth of a child, and preparing for a vacation. Verity Law makes it easy to prepare an estate plan, in a relaxed, private setting, and with personable attorneys. Check out the video above to learn more about this consultation opportunity.

Complimentary Consultations for Estate Planning

Friday, March 17 or Saturday, March 25

Call or email to schedule: (616) 258-7245

jrb@verity-law.com

