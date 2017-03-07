Ex-Prime Minister David Cameron to speak in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) –- He led Britain until Brexit; now former Prime Minister David Cameron is coming to Grand Rapids.

Cameron will address The Economic Club of Grand Rapids during its annual dinner on June 19.

“He will provide an unrivaled perspective on the future of the European Union and Britain’s place in the world following Brexit; and a unique insight on the rise of populist politicians and parties at a time of profound global change,” stated the economic club in the announcement on its website.

Cameron resigned from the parliament in July, after voters rejected his advice and decided to leave the European Union.

He joins a long list of influential world leaders to speak to the club, including Sir Richard Branson, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, President George W. Bush, former NBC News anchor Tom Brokaw, President Bill Clinton and U2 singer Bono.

The economic club will send out event invitations to members in early April.

