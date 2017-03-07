Ex-WMU player enters plea in armed robbery case

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A former Western Michigan University football player has entered a plea in a Kalamazoo armed robbery case.

Ronald George entered a guilty plea on an armed robbery charge in Kalamazoo County Circuit. He was scheduled to go to trial on Tuesday, but entered the guilty plea on March 3 to avoid trial.

As part of the plea agreement, first-degree home invasion and larceny charges were dismissed. The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office confirms part of the plea agreement stipulates George will continue to cooperate with police in the case.

George and Bryson White were accused of forcing their way into an off-campus apartment in Kalamazoo on Aug. 26 and robbing a woman of marijuana and money. White allegedly was armed with a knife, George with a gun.

The Broncos later dismissed them from the football team.

Target 8 also discovered White faced multiple separate sexual assault allegations in Mason, Ohio. On Nov. 26, White was arrested in Ohio for allegedly assaulting a female coworker at a Kohl’s store.

White faces charges of armed robbery, first-degree home invasion and larceny. He is scheduled to be back in court on March 24.

George is scheduled to be sentenced on May 22.

