Family offers $5K reward in search for missing GR man

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The family of a man who went missing last month is offering a $5,000 reward for information on his disappearance.

Police said 31-year-old Jamel Parker was last seen around 3 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 running from the 1500 block of Broadway Avenue NW. Authorities called his disappearance ‘involuntary.’

The day after Parker disappeared, a shoe was found near the train tracks just blocks from the neighborhood where he was last seen. Police aren’t sure if it’s his.

Parker is approximately 5-foot-4 and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair and a scar near his right temple. Officers say he was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, black sweatshirt, medium blue colored jeans and black Air Force One shoes.

A GoFundMe page has been created to aid in the search for Parker. The page says any money donated that is not used to find him will be refunded.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

