Fresh flowers, beautiful creations at Sunnyslope Floral

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) – When it comes to special events like, weddings and parties, nothing creates beautiful decor like flowers. Whether you’re a DIY pro or looking for a little inspiration, Sunnyslope Floral has you covered has you covered .

Sunnyslope goes above and beyond to put together custom creations based on each customer’s needs. For weddings, they can create fabulous bouquets based on the bride’s style. Or you can buy flowers in bulk and create your own arrangements. Sunnyslope also rents supplies like candles, glass wear, silk arrangements, and décor.

Sunnyslope loves to get creative for formal events like homecoming dances. They create beautiful floral jewelry with flowers as well as other elements like feathers, rhinestones, and keepsake bracelets. They will also coordinate pieces to match your attire.

Sunnyslope Floral

4800 44th Street SW

Grandville

(616) 457-5530

1-800-765-9229

