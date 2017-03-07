GRPD: Man shot in leg; no arrests

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating after a man was shot in the leg Tuesday night.

Shortly after 9 p.m., the man went into the Alternative Directions halfway house in the 1700 block of S. Division Avenue and said he had been shot. His wound is not considered life-threatening.

Authorities think the shooting happened nearby in the area of Division and Cottage Grove Street.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear. No one has been arrested.

