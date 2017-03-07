MSU calls on student-athletes for tips in Nassar investigation

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State University’s head of athletics is encouraging current and former student-athletes with any information about wrongdoing involving Dr. Larry Nassar to come forward.

The former MSU sports doctor is charged with sexually assaulting nine young gymnasts. Separately, dozens of former female athletes are suing him for alleged assaults at MSU, a Lansing-area gymnastics club and elsewhere.

Nassar is also accused of possessing child pornography and molesting the young daughter of a family friend.

In a letter dated March 2, MSU Athletic Director Mark Hollis asks anyone with information regarding the Nassar investigation to call the MSU police tip line at 844.996.7873.

“The core values of MSU Athletics are clear: respect for self and others, accountability for actions and choices, and integrity. Sexual assault, in any form, is unacceptable. We will continue our commitment to creating a culture that is safe, supportive, responsive and accountable,” Hollis states in the letter obtained by our sister station WLNS.

Last week, MSU toughened its health policy, requiring written consent for vaginal and rectal treatments. MSU said it would also allow chaperones for any appointment.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

