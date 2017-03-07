Police ID child, adults poisoned by carbon monoxide

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have identified the young girl who died from carbon monoxide poisoning last week and two adults who remain in the hospital.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says Chloe Michelle Stevens, 11, Harold Thomas Ward, 44, and Sandee Joe Confer, 41, all from Battle Creek, were found unresponsive in a building on W. Michigan Avenue in Springfield on Thursday night. Chloe died early Friday morning.

Police say Ward remains in critical condition and Confer, Ward’s girlfriend, was upgraded to stable condition.

The Associated Press reports Confer is Chloe’s mother.

Children’s Protective Services previously received complaints about the safety of the girl’s housing, Target 8 learned. At least one of the tipsters was concerned about the way the family was heating their home.

The carbon monoxide poisoning was apparently caused by a gas-powered generator being used to heat the building where they had been living, which according to a sign outside is an old upholstery shop.

The state Office of Children’s Ombudsman, a CPS watchdog, will investigate whether CPS could have done more to keep Chloe safe.

Anyone with information is asked to call Calhoun County Sheriff’s detectives at 269.781.0880 or Silent Observer at 269.781.9700.

