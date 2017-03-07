Search picks up for car in Kalamazoo River

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are putting their boats back in the water in the search for a vehicle that went into the Kalamazoo River in Battle Creek.

Authorities believe the Hyundai Sonata crashed through a fence and fell into river near Dickman Road, east of Capital Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

Surveillance video from a nearby business showed the vehicle floating backward through the channel, according to Battle Creek police.

Police believe a missing man from the Detroit area may have been behind the wheel of the vehicle, based on a bumper found nearby that matched his girlfriend’s rented Hyundai vehicle.

Police say a track of the man’s cellphone also placed him in the area where the vehicle crashed into the river.

The 31-year-old man was reported missing Sunday morning by his girlfriend. He was last heard from early Saturday morning, shortly before the vehicle is believed to have gone into the river.

Police said he has connections in Battle Creek, but they did not disclose his name.

Members of the Battle Creek police and fire departments, Emmett and Bedford Township fire departments, and Calhoun, Allegan, Van Buren and St. Joseph counties have worked together on the search since Saturday.

Crews searched the area where the vehicle crashed into the river for six hours Monday, to no avail. They believe the vehicle may have floated further downstream.

Authorities plan to use sonar in their search Wednesday.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

