Termination hearing Tuesday for GRPD officer who handled crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids officer disciplined for how he handled an alcohol-related crash involving a then-prosecutor faces a termination hearing Tuesday.

Lt. Matthew Janiskee is the only one of three officers who has not reached a deal with the department to keep his job following the Nov. 19 wrong-way crash on Union Avenue SE involving former Kent County assistant prosecutor Josh Kuiper.

The traffic crash report written by Officer Adam Ickes shows that alcohol was a factor in the crash and body camera footage shows Kuiper slurring his words following the wreck.

But the report states Kuiper was able to “perform well on the alphabet and hand dexterity.”

Kuiper was not given a breathalyzer test. Instead, he received a ticket for driving the wrong way down a one-way street and Sgt. Thomas Warwick drove Kuiper to a nearby home.

Janiskee was the watch commander that night.

When Ickes called the station on a recorded line to report Kuiper was “hammered,” Janiskee told the officer to stop talking and call 3407, which is normally an unrecorded police line meant for protecting the names of victims or confidential informants.

However, it turns out the unrecorded line was recorded and now the city wants to use that recording against Janiskee.

A lawsuit filed by Janiskee’s attorney last month says making those recordings available for prosecution and to the public violates Janiskee’s rights.

Attorney Andrew Rodenhouse also told 24 Hour News 8 he believes the city has been recording that line hundreds of times for more than two years and that is evidence that should have been made available to defense attorneys.

Janiskee is a decorated 20-year policeman who is also married to a Kent County prosecutor. He and the other two officers were suspended without pay in January, pending a termination hearing.

The Kalamazoo prosecutor who investigated the officers’ response determined they did not violate the law in the Nov. 19 crash that injured Daniel Empson, who was standing next to the car Kuiper hit.

However, a judge Friday ruled there was enough evidence to send Kuiper to trial on charges of reckless driving causing serious injury and a moving violation causing injury.

Empson is also suing Kuiper, who has since resigned from his post.

