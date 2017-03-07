Trial date set for Kzoo shooting suspect Jason Dalton

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A trial date is set for Kalamazoo area shooting rampage suspect Jason Dalton.

The Uber driver is accused of shooting and killing Rich and Tyler Smith, Mary Jo Nye, Mary Lou Nye, Barbara Hawthorne and Judy Brown at three locations in and around Kalamazoo on Feb. 20, 2016. Tiana Carruthers and Abigail Kopf were seriously wounded and continue to recover.

Dalton faces 16 criminal charges.

After he was arrested, Dalton allegedly told detectives that he felt the Uber app on his phone had robbed him of sleep, manifested a “devil” that took over his body, and sounded to indicate who he should kill or not kill. During his competency interview, Dalton said that “it almost seemed” like his phone could control him, according to the forensic center’s report tied to his competency to stand trial. However, Dalton also said he is no longer experiencing those problems.

Dalton’s trial is slated to start on June 13 – the same date Rebekah Bletsch’s father says Jeffrey Willis will go to trial for her murder.

Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeff Getting estimates Dalton’s trial will last approximately two weeks.

Dalton is expected back in court for a motion hearing on April 13.

