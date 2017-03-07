Unique sounds from Pink Martini Ensemble

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – A unique musical ensemble is coming to West Michigan tonight for a one-night only show! It’s the Pink Martini Ensemble , check out the video above to hear their sweet sounds.

Pink Martini’s little orchestra draws inspiration from across genres including jazz, classical and old-fashioned pop and puts on a spectacular performance. Pink Martini tours the world singing in over 22 different languages and was inducted into the Hollywood Bowl Hall of Fame and the Oregon Music Hall of Fame.

Pink Martini with singer China Forbes

Tuesday, March 7th

DeVos Performance Hall 8:00PM

