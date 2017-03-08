2nd annual African American Male Achievement Conference

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 700 young men filled the fieldhouse Wednesday at Grand Rapids Community College for the African American Male Achievement Conference.

It’s the second year Grand Rapids Public Schools’ Grand School to Grad School hosted the event. This year 24 Hour News 8’s Leon Hendrix took part of the event.

The purpose of the event is connecting ninth grade and tenth grade students with older African American men as mentors.

Event organizers say this is because too many young men in the African American community don’t have positive male role models. The hope is that by connecting them with a mentor that gap will be bridged.

“That’s something we in the community need to do more of is have those genuine conversations so they can learn how to speak to us because we don’t want there to be those generational gaps and divides,” Development Director for WGVU Aaron Turner.

If you’re an African American adult professional who is interested in becoming a mentor in our community, contact Commissioner Joe Jones of the Grand Rapids Urban League at jjones@grurbanleague.org.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

