BBB tips on spotting scams after storm damage

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As people affected the high winds start to clean up, they will have to keep an out for scammers.
Gusts that topped 60 mph uprooted trees, damaged roofs and knocked out power to thousands across West Michigan Wednesday.
The Better Business Bureau says scammers are notorious for flocking to areas after damaging storms move through. Some even travel from out of state to try to pick up work.
BBB President of Western Michigan Phil Catlett advises people to get at least three quotes and take your time when picking a contractor.
You should also do your research before going with a service by checking online review and finding out if any complaints have been filed against them with the BBB of West Michigan.
The BBB suggests getting a contract in writing with the person who will be doing the work before giving them money.
Above, watch the entire interview with BBB President of Western Michigan Phil Catlett.
