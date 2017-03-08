BBB tips on spotting scams after storm damage





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As people affected the high winds start to clean up, they will have to keep an out for scammers.

Gusts that topped 60 mph uprooted trees, damaged roofs and knocked out power to thousands across West Michigan Wednesday.

The Better Business Bureau says scammers are notorious for flocking to areas after damaging storms move through. Some even travel from out of state to try to pick up work.

BBB President of Western Michigan Phil Catlett advises people to get at least three quotes and take your time when picking a contractor.

You should also do your research before going with a service by checking online review and finding out if any complaints have been filed against them with the BBB of West Michigan.

The BBB suggests getting a contract in writing with the person who will be doing the work before giving them money.

Above, watch the entire interview with BBB President of Western Michigan Phil Catlett.

Photos: March wind damage across West Michigan View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A semi-truck rests on its side on M-37 in Caledonia Township. (BD Arney via Facebook) A semi tipped over by high winds rests on US-131 in Schoolcraft. (Rebecca Orwig via ReportIt) Waves slam against the lighthouse at Silver Beach in St. Joseph as high winds whip West Michigan on March 8, 2017. Debris from a wind damaged building spills onto Main Street in Clarksville. (March 8, 2017) Debris from a wind damaged building spills onto Main Street in Clarksville. (March 8, 2017) Debris from a wind damaged building spills onto Main Street in Clarksville. (March 8, 2017) Caution tape surrounds a home damaged by a downed tree on Wagner Street in Gowen. (Linda McKee via ReportIt) Several power poles hover near the ground north of Conifer Ridge on Byron Center Avenue SW in Byron Center. (ReportIt) Utility crews respond to downed power poles on Byron Center Avenue north of Conifer Ridge in Byron Center. (Ron via ReportIt) A tree fell onto a playground at an at home daycare in West Michigan. Susan DiCesare said the children wanted to go outside but she said no because of the winds. "I think I was right! The little log house that the kids always play in is now flat!" said DiCesare on Facebook. (Ben DiCesare via Facebook) A tree fell onto a playground at an at home daycare in West Michigan. Susan DiCesare said the children wanted to go outside but she said no because of the winds. "I think I was right! The little log house that the kids always play in is now flat!" said DiCesare on Facebook. High waves crash into the Grand Haven pier. (Viewer photo submitted via Storm Team 8 weather app) A tree rests on wires outside a West Michigan home. (March 8, 2017) A tree rests atop a home in Cutlerville. (March 8, 2017) Crews work to remove a tree blocking eastbound I-96 near Cascade Road in Cascade Township. (March 8, 2017) A severed tree rests in the yard of a Rockford home as strong winds hit the area. (Kristine Carpenter via Facebook) A March 8, 2017 photo shows a carport that flew onto 68th Street and Byron Center Avenue in Byron Township. (ReportIt) A March 8, 2017 photo shows a pole leaning along 84th Street in Byron Center. (Janet Sanford via Facebook) A March 8, 2017 photo shows a downed tree that hit a corner of a house in Grand Rapids. (Kevin Dikker via ReportIt) A photo provided by Ionia Department of Public Safety shows a giant tree down on Bates Road about a quarter-mile north of Tuttle Road on March 8, 2017. Tree fell onto Wilson Avenue in Grandville. (Courtesy ReportIt/March 8, 2017) Two snapped pine trees block Lafayette SE at 3 Mile Road. (Nicole DeBlase via ReportIt) Waves crash into the pier at Holland State Park amid a High Wind Warning from the National Weather Service. (March 8, 2017) A snapped tree rests in a yard alongside a home on Morrell Street in Otsego. (Sarah VanDyk via Facebook) Crews work to dismantle a downed tree on Pine Island at Post Drive. (March 8, 2017) A downed tree rests on the lawn of Brookmeadow Apartments in Grandville. (Jeff Sytsma via Facebook) Surfers try to ride the Lake Michigan waves on March 7, 2017. (Holle Dawson via ReportIt) Traffic lights were out at Wealthy Street, Norwood Avenue and Lake Drive SE in Eastown on March 8, 2017 amid high winds. A fallen tree rests against a Plainfield Township home. (March 8, 2017) A fallen tree rests against a Plainfield Township home. (March 8, 2017) A snapped tree branch rests in the yard of a home in Lenwood Hills Neighborhood near Leffingwell and Winesap Drive NE. (ReportIt) A viewer photo submitted via the Storm Team 8 weather app shows a big pine tree uprooted by a wind gust. (March 8, 2017) Trash bins are overturned throughout West Michigan, including outside this home on Robinson Road SE near Lake Drive SE in Eastown.

