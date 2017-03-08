Clarksville building’s roof torn off in high winds

24 Hour News 8 has a crew on the scene and will have a live report at 5 p.m.
CLARKSVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — High winds Wednesday afternoon sheared the roof from a building in the Ionia County village of Clarksville and tore down part of its walls.
The building is in the 100 block of Main Street, south of Cross Street. The structure appears to house a restaurant called Mason’s Country Diner and the city library.
A viewer sent 24 Hour News 8 photos of the roof and debris from part of the front facade lying in the middle of the road in front of the building. The front window of what looks like the diner was shattered.
There are no reports of injuries.
Residents are asked to avoid Main Street.
