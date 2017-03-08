Close calls marked blustery Wednesday





CUTLERVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — The wind blew outside Angela White’s Cutlerville home throughout the morning on Wednesday. About noon, as she and her kids ate lunch, it shoved a tree over on the home.

“They were sitting there eating tacos and then next thing I hear is snap and then boom. It shook the whole trailer,” White said.

Neither she nor her kids were hurt.

When she checked out the front of the one-year-old mobile home, she saw the tree laying on the roof, portions of it poking through the ceiling in the bathroom and her son’s bedroom.

“My son’s not home, thank goodness, because he would have been in his room playing,” White said.

It was just one example of the damage caused by the high March winds that whipped through West Michigan. In Rockford, trash cans were strewn around. Tree limbs blocked roadways. Power outages all over the Grand Rapids area turned busy intersections into four-way stops.

And as the winds began to die down, the cleanup was just starting.

“They have a person coming to cut the tree down. They’re going to put a tarp over it tonight. They’re going to have someone fix it tomorrow,” White said.

Photos: March wind damage across West Michigan View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A semi-truck rests on its side on M-37 in Caledonia Township. (BD Arney via Facebook) A semi tipped over by high winds rests on US-131 in Schoolcraft. (Rebecca Orwig via ReportIt) Debris from a wind damaged building spills onto Main Street in Clarksville. (March 8, 2017) Debris from a wind damaged building spills onto Main Street in Clarksville. (March 8, 2017) Debris from a wind damaged building spills onto Main Street in Clarksville. (March 8, 2017) Caution tape surrounds a home damaged by a downed tree on Wagner Street in Gowen. (Linda McKee via ReportIt) Several power poles hover near the ground north of Conifer Ridge on Byron Center Avenue SW in Byron Center. (ReportIt) Utility crews respond to downed power poles on Byron Center Avenue north of Conifer Ridge in Byron Center. (Ron via ReportIt) A tree fell onto a playground at an at home daycare in West Michigan. Susan DiCesare said the children wanted to go outside but she said no because of the winds. "I think I was right! The little log house that the kids always play in is now flat!" said DiCesare on Facebook. (Ben DiCesare via Facebook) A tree fell onto a playground at an at home daycare in West Michigan. Susan DiCesare said the children wanted to go outside but she said no because of the winds. "I think I was right! The little log house that the kids always play in is now flat!" said DiCesare on Facebook. High waves crash into the Grand Haven pier. (Viewer photo submitted via Storm Team 8 weather app) A tree rests on wires outside a West Michigan home. (March 8, 2017) A tree rests atop a home in Cutlerville. (March 8, 2017) Crews work to remove a tree blocking eastbound I-96 near Cascade Road in Cascade Township. (March 8, 2017) A severed tree rests in the yard of a Rockford home as strong winds hit the area. (Kristine Carpenter via Facebook) A March 8, 2017 photo shows a carport that flew onto 68th Street and Byron Center Avenue in Byron Township. (ReportIt) A March 8, 2017 photo shows a pole leaning along 84th Street in Byron Center. (Janet Sanford via Facebook) A March 8, 2017 photo shows a downed tree that hit a corner of a house in Grand Rapids. (Kevin Dikker via ReportIt) A photo provided by Ionia Department of Public Safety shows a giant tree down on Bates Road about a quarter-mile north of Tuttle Road on March 8, 2017. Tree fell onto Wilson Avenue in Grandville. (Courtesy ReportIt/March 8, 2017) Two snapped pine trees block Lafayette SE at 3 Mile Road. (Nicole DeBlase via ReportIt) Waves crash into the pier at Holland State Park amid a High Wind Warning from the National Weather Service. (March 8, 2017) A snapped tree rests in a yard alongside a home on Morrell Street in Otsego. (Sarah VanDyk via Facebook) Crews work to dismantle a downed tree on Pine Island at Post Drive. (March 8, 2017) A downed tree rests on the lawn of Brookmeadow Apartments in Grandville. (Jeff Sytsma via Facebook) Surfers try to ride the Lake Michigan waves on March 7, 2017. (Holle Dawson via ReportIt) Traffic lights were out at Wealthy Street, Norwood Avenue and Lake Drive SE in Eastown on March 8, 2017 amid high winds. A fallen tree rests against a Plainfield Township home. (March 8, 2017) A fallen tree rests against a Plainfield Township home. (March 8, 2017) A snapped tree branch rests in the yard of a home in Lenwood Hills Neighborhood near Leffingwell and Winesap Drive NE. (ReportIt) A viewer photo submitted via the Storm Team 8 weather app shows a big pine tree uprooted by a wind gust. (March 8, 2017) Trash bins are overturned throughout West Michigan, including outside this home on Robinson Road SE near Lake Drive SE in Eastown.

