GR police investigating after man shot 3x in chest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating after a man showed up to a hospital with gunshot wounds to his chest.

Officers were called to an area hospital around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday after a minivan dropped off the 24-year-old victim.

The victim suffered three gunshot wounds to the chest and is listed in critical condition.

Two men and a woman were taken to the Grand Rapids Police Department for questioning after they were seen walking away from the minivan; however, police say no arrests have been made at this time.

Police are still trying to figure out where the shooting happened.

The department’s Major Case Team is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

