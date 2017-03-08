High winds tip over semi-trucks on M-37, M-66, US-131

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — High winds are being blamed for tipping over at least three semi-trucks on Michigan highways Wednesday.

The crashes happened on M-66 near Eaton Highway in Ionia County, on US-131 in Schoolcraft, and on M-37/Cherry Valley Avenue between 100th and 108th streets in Caledonia Township.

Dispatchers confirmed strong winds caused the drivers to lose control. The drivers in Kent and Ionia counties were not injured, dispatchers said. The third driver’s condition is unclear.

Shortly after the Caledonia Township crash, M-37 was shut down in both directions just south in Barry County for another crash, according to a tweet from MDOT.

