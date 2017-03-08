Man sentenced for murder of Grand Rapids father

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man convicted of murdering a Grand Rapids father who reportedly shielded his son from gunfire will be sending years behind bars.

Martez McLaughlin was sentenced to 14.5 to 30 years in prison for assault with intent to murder and second-degree murder in the Sept. 26 shooting death of Joseph Banks.

Banks’ sister said he died trying to save her and his 15-year-old son. She said the 39-year-old father was shot four times while trying to protect his son, who was shot once in the neck. The sister said Banks shouted for her to run during the shooting.

Police say Banks walked about a half a block to the O & E Party store at Oakdale Street, where he collapsed and died from his injuries.

Police arrested McLaughlin a day after the murder. A second man arrested in connection to the shooting was released without charges.

