MDOC employee among arrests in Muskegon Co. drug bust

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Three men, including a Michigan Department of Corrections employee, have been arrested during a drug bust in Muskegon County.

James Aubrey Kitchen, DeMarco Knox and Alfonzo Dewayne Johnson were arrested Monday during a cocaine bust. It’s unknown how much cocaine they were in possession of at the time of their arrests.

Kitchen is an employee for the Michigan Department of Correction who investigates prisoner complaints. He is now on unpaid suspension.

A MDOC spokesperson told 24 Hour News 8 there is no indication that he was selling drugs inside prison, but the case is under investigation.

