More than 67K without power as high winds hit MI

Caution tape is tied to a fallen limb at Washtenaw and Houseman streets amid high winds on March 8, 2017. (ReportIt)

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Thousands of people are without power as high winds whip through West Michigan.

As of 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Kent County was the hardest hit area in the state, with more than 13,000 homes and businesses without power, according to Consumers Energy’s outage map. A total of 67,198 customers were out of power Wednesday morning, including the following West Michigan counties:

  • Kent: 13,885 customers
  • Calhoun: 9,477 customers
  • Montcalm: 2,941 customers
  • Van Buren: 2,477 customers
  • Ionia: 2,515 customers
  • Barry: 1,948 customers
  • Allegan: 1,894 customers
  • Muskegon: 1,077 customers

The strong winds are expected to intensify throughout the day. A High Wind Warning remains in effect for 19 counties in west and mid-Michigan, including Ionia, Kalamazoo, Allegan, Barry, Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon and Montcalm counties.

The National Weather Service says wind gusts could reach about 60 mph late Wednesday morning into mid-afternoon.

Storm Team 8 Chief Meteorologist Bill Steffen says this could be the windiest day of the year.

The High Wind Warning is expected to remain in effect until Wednesday evening.