More than 67K without power as high winds hit MI

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Thousands of people are without power as high winds whip through West Michigan.

As of 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Kent County was the hardest hit area in the state, with more than 13,000 homes and businesses without power, according to Consumers Energy’s outage map. A total of 67,198 customers were out of power Wednesday morning, including the following West Michigan counties:

Kent: 13,885 customers

Calhoun: 9,477 customers

Montcalm: 2,941 customers

Van Buren: 2,477 customers

Ionia: 2,515 customers

Barry: 1,948 customers

Allegan: 1,894 customers

Muskegon: 1,077 customers

The strong winds are expected to intensify throughout the day. A High Wind Warning remains in effect for 19 counties in west and mid-Michigan, including Ionia, Kalamazoo, Allegan, Barry, Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon and Montcalm counties.

>>Bill’s Blog: Why the high winds?

The National Weather Service says wind gusts could reach about 60 mph late Wednesday morning into mid-afternoon.

10 AM Wind gusts (mph): Grand Rapids 64, Ionia 62, Lansing 56, Kalamazoo 55, Battle Creek 55, Big Rapids, 54, Holland 51. #wmiwx #miwx — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) March 8, 2017

Storm Team 8 Chief Meteorologist Bill Steffen says this could be the windiest day of the year.

Peak gusts likely mid morning to mid afternoon…winds diminish this evening. This could be windiest day of the year. https://t.co/mcGQUTuddZ — bill steffen (@bsteffen) March 8, 2017

The High Wind Warning is expected to remain in effect until Wednesday evening.

