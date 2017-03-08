Video and photos: March wind damage across West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — High winds caused many problems across West Michigan Wednesday.

Gusts that topped 50 mph knocked out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses across the state, according to Consumers Energy. The strong winds also uprooted trees, damaged roofs, whipped off big waves on Lake Michigan and knocked over trash and recycle bins.

Wednesday, more than a dozen Michigan counties were under a High Wind Warning issued by the National Weather Service.

