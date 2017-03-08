Video and photos: March wind damage across West Michigan

A severed tree rests in the yard of a Rockford home as strong winds hit the area. (Kristine Carpenter via Facebook)

A March 8, 2017 photo shows a carport that flew onto 68th Street and Byron Center Avenue in Byron Township. (ReportIt)

A March 8, 2017 photo shows a downed tree that hit a corner of a house in Grand Rapids. (Kevin Dikker via ReportIt)

A photo provided by Ionia Department of Public Safety shows a giant tree down on Bates Road about a quarter-mile north of Tuttle Road on March 8, 2017.

Tree fell onto Wilson Avenue in Grandville. (Courtesy ReportIt/March 8, 2017)

Waves crash into the pier at Holland State Park amid a High Wind Warning from the National Weather Service. (March 8, 2017)

Crews work to dismantle a downed tree on Pine Island at Post Drive. (March 8, 2017)

A downed tree rests on the lawn of Brookmeadow Apartments in Grandville. (Jeff Sytsma via Facebook)

Surfers try to ride the Lake Michigan waves on March 7, 2017. (Holle Dawson via ReportIt)

Traffic lights were out at Wealthy Street, Norwood Avenue and Lake Drive SE in Eastown on March 8, 2017 amid high winds.

A viewer photo submitted via the Storm Team 8 weather app shows a big pine tree uprooted by a wind gust. (March 8, 2017)