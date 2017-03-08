Plane carrying U of M basketball team slides off runway

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Wednesday’s high winds led to some tense moments on the runway for the University of Michigan’s men’s basketball team.

The team’s plane was trying to leave Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti Township when the high winds forced the pilot to abort the takeoff, according to U of M Basketball Associated Director Tom Wywrot.

Scary attempt to get to DC but everyone is alright pic.twitter.com/gC4nJBxUDw — Matt Shepard (@ShepMatt) March 8, 2017

He said after “strong braking,” the plane slid off the runway.

The plain suffered extensive damage, but everyone was evacuated and is OK, according to Wywrot.

He said the team is making alternative travel plans.

The No. 8 Wolverines are scheduled to play No. 9 Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament Thursday.

