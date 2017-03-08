Police release new video of suspect in Wayne State officer death





DETROIT (WOOD) — Detroit police have released new video of an unidentified suspect wanted in connection to the deadly shooting of a Wayne State University officer.

The video footage released Wednesday was captured by a Detroit Department of Transportation bus about 10 minutes after someone shot Sgt. Collin Rose on Nov. 22, 2016.

The grainy video shows the suspect running from the scene. Police also say the suspect left behind a blue and yellow mountain bike, flashlight, and black gloves.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig had said Rose radioed to say he was investigating possible thefts of navigation systems from vehicles and that he was about to speak to someone on a bike near the Detroit campus. Officers who arrived on the scene found Rose with a gunshot wound to the head. He died the next day.

Rose, a five-year veteran of the university’s police force, was the first Wayne State officer to be killed in the line of duty.

Rose graduated from Gull Lake High School in 2006. The 29-year-old took his first job in law enforcement as an officer in the Kalamazoo County village of Richland.

Police are hoping the public will come forward with any tips that could help identify and locate the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department Homicide at 313.596.2260 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-Speak-Up.

