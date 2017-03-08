Search for car in Kzoo River postponed due to strong winds

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The search for a car believed to have gone into the Kalamazoo River was postponed Wednesday due to strong winds.

The car, believed to be a Hyundai Sonata, is thought to have entered the river along Dickman Road east of Capital Avenue in Battle Creek around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Authorities have been looking for it ever since.

The Michigan Wing of the Civil Air Patrol, which is part of the U.S. Air Force Auxiliary, was supposed to search the area on Wednesday but they can’t fly in winds above 30 knots. Sustained winds were already measured at 24 to 35 mph (21-30 knots) in Battle Creek Wednesday morning with winds expected to intensify throughout the day.

City officials say the CAP is now expected to fly in search of the vehicle Thursday morning. The aircraft will scope out the river starting around Capital Avenue and going as far west as possible.

Crews also decided to postpone the search by boat on Thursday, waiting for river current conditions to improve before sending divers out. The current has been so fast that it hasn’t been safe for divers to enter the water during the search effort and dive cameras have been unable to confirm where the vehicle may be located.

Surveillance video from a nearby business showed it floating backward through the channel. Officials said it may have been carried several miles downriver by a swift current, which was around 20 mph later Saturday.

On Tuesday, according to an evening release, teams in three boats spent about four hours using sonar to search an about 5-mile stretch of water between where the Kalamazoo River meets the Battle Creek River and the Custer Drive bridge, which is as far as they could go.

Police believe a missing man from the Detroit area may have been behind the wheel of the car, based on a bumper found nearby that matched his girlfriend’s rented Hyundai vehicle.

The 31-year-old man was reported missing Sunday morning by his girlfriend. He was last heard from early Saturday morning, shortly before the vehicle is believed to have gone into the river.

Police say a track of the man’s cellphone also placed him in the area where the car crashed into the river.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

