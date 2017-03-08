Start your running season with the Irish Jig 5k

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Start your running season with Spectrum Health. Now in its 34th year, the Irish Jig has grown to become one of Michigan’s premier 5K races. The USA Track & Field certified course is mostly flat with a few gentle hills. Top age group winners receive prizes and top overall finishers receive cash awards.

New this year, wheelchair and hand-cycle participants are invited to register in the exhibition divisions. We will also be hosting a costume contest so come dressed in your best ensemble.

Spectrum Health is proud to provide this event to promote colorectal cancer awareness. Dr. Rebecca Hoedema, a colorectal surgeon at Spectrum Health, and Kelsey, one of the race organizers, joined eightWest to talk more about the video above. 6 in 10 people are diagnosed with colon cancer too late, after it has spread. For the 1 in 3 still unscreened now there is a routine blood test option available to determine if you have colorectal cancer.

2017 Spectrum Health Irish Jig

Saturday, March 18th

8:55 a.m. staggered start

East Grand Rapids High School

