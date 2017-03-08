Storm Team 8’s Matt Kirkwood OK after hit by large wave

Related Coverage HIGH WIND WARNING!





GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Many of you watched as Storm Team 8 meteorologist Matt Kirkwood got soaked by a wave during a live report about the strong winds.

The incident happened Wednesday morning while Kirkwood and a 24 Hour News 8 photographer were in Grand Haven standing near the channel when a large wave crashed into them and the camera froze.

We’re happy to say both Kirkwood and his photographer are okay, just a little wet. Unfortunately the camera didn’t fare so well.

As Kirkwood was explaining before he was hit by the wave, Wednesday will be very windy with sustained winds ramping up to 25 to 40 mph and gusts of 50-60 mph likely. A high wind warning is in effect from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

—————–

Inside woodtv.com: Storm Team 8 Forecast

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

