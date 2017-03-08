Students evacuated as wind blows off roof of Barry Co. school

WOODLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A school in Barry County is being evacuated because strong winds are blowing off the building’s roof.
School officials tell 24 Hour News 8 that students at Lakewood Early Childhood Center on W. Broadway Street in Woodland Township, south of Lake Odessa, are being moved to Lakewood High School as a result.
School officials say everyone is safe. 24 Hour News 8 has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for updates on woodtv.com and on 24 Hour News 8 at noon.
Thousands of people are without power as high winds whip through West Michigan.
The strong winds are expected to intensify throughout the day. A High Wind Warning remains in effect for 19 counties in west and mid-Michigan, including Ionia, Kalamazoo, Allegan, Barry, Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon and Montcalm counties.
Storm Team 8 Chief Meteorologist Bill Steffen says this could be the windiest day of the year.
