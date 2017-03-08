Suspect ID’ed in murder of Muskegon pedestrian

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a Muskegon man suspected of murdering a 19-year-old man as he walked to his godmother’s home.

Johnny Lee Brown III is wanted on open murder and felony firearm charges in connection to the April 13 death of Ja-mall Kitchens.

Kitchens was shot in the head while walking on E. Laketon Avenue near Mc Ilwraith Street. His grandmother told 24 Hour News 8 he was just a few blocks away from his godmother’s house, where he planned to spend the night.

Brown, 19, lived in the 1400 block of Calvin Avenue – about two miles away from the crime scene. It’s unclear what sparked the shooting.

About two months after the shooting, Brown was arrested on charges of assault and battery and obstructing or resisting an officer, as well as violating his probation.

Kitchens’ grandmother said he had recently enrolled in Muskegon Community College and wanted to become a truck driver.

Officers say an anonymous tip through Silent Observer helped lead to the charges against Brown. That tipster received $1,000. Silent Observer is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of Brown.

Brown is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, police caution. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call 911 immediately or Silent Observer at 231.72.CRIME.

