VP Pence to talk with 24 Hour News 8 in live interview

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — 24 Hour News 8’s political reporter Rick Albin will interview Vice President Mike Pence live during Wednesday’s 5 p.m. newscast.

The interview will be focused around the new health care plan introduced by House Republicans on Monday to replace the Affordable Care Act.

House committees planned to begin voting on the 123-page legislation Wednesday, launching what could be the year’s defining battle in Congress and capping seven years of Republican vows to repeal the 2010 law.

The Trump administration has been busy this week. On Monday, President Donald Trump also signed the second edition of a controversial travel ban barring new visas for citizens from six Muslim-majority countries and shutting down the U.S. refugee program.

You can watch the live interview with Pence on Wednesday at 5 p.m. on WOOD TV8.

