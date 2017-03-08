Woman killed, 3 others injured in Montcalm Co. crash

CRYSTAL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are trying to determine the cause of a Montcalm County crash that killed a woman.
It happened around 10:18 a.m. Wednesday at Sidney and Mt. Hope roads in Crystal Township.
Michigan State Police say a Ford Ranger pickup truck that was eastbound on Sidney Road was hit by a southbound Chrysler minivan as it entered the intersection. The passenger of the pickup truck, a 61-year-old woman from Sumner, died in the crash.
The pickup truck driver, a 67-year-old man from Sumner was taken to the hospital with injuries. The driver of the minivan and her 70-year-old passenger were also hospitalized. Their conditions are not clear.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.