WOOD TV8 named 2016 MAB Station of the Year

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Association of Broadcasters has again named WOOD TV8 the Station of the Year.

This marks the 13th time WOOD TV8 has been honored with the title in the last 16 years.

The MAB awards for 2016 were announced Wednesday night at a ceremony in Lansing. WOOD TV8 received awards in 12 categories.

We received best in category for:

Breaking news story: Coverage of the Kalamazoo shooting rampage (24 Hour News 8 staff)

(24 Hour News 8 staff) Community involvement (Eva Aguirre-Cooper and Chris Mills)

(Eva Aguirre-Cooper and Chris Mills) News reporter: Sarah Hurwitz

Newscast: 6 p.m. coverage of the Aug. 20 tornadoes (Producer Austin Brunner)

(Producer Austin Brunner) Special interest programming: Olympic Hopes, Gold Dreams (Sports Director Jack Doles, Larry Figurski and photojournalists Bilal Kurdi and Larry Gron)

We received merit awards for:

Breaking news: West Michigan tornado (24 Hour News 8 staff)

Commercial: The Salted Cupcake (Brett Atwood)

Investigative story: Secret Sins (Target 8 investigator Ken Kolker and photojournalists Ron Swanson and Bilal Kurdi)

(Target 8 investigator Ken Kolker and photojournalists Ron Swanson and Bilal Kurdi) Marketing materials & promo: 24 Hour News 8 Journalist Image (Matt Ferguson)

New media: Video of River Bank Run finishers (production manager John Joy, executive producer Luke Stier)

finishers (production manager John Joy, executive producer Luke Stier) News special: Unmasked: The Two Faces of Jeffrey Willis (Target 8 investigator Ken Kolker, photojournalist Bilal Kurdi and Assistant News Director Brandon Lacic)

(Target 8 investigator Ken Kolker, photojournalist Bilal Kurdi and Assistant News Director Brandon Lacic) Sports: Aug. 5, 2016 sportscast (Sports Director Jack Doles and Larry Figurski)

WOTV4Women also received a merit award for community involvement.

