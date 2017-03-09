Account Executive

WOOD TV8 (NBC), WOTV 4(ABC) and WXSP, (My Network TV), & woodtv.com are looking for a sales professional. Candidate should have sales prospecting, presentation and closing experience. Knowledge of small business entrepreneurialism, marketing principles and how they affect business growth is key.

Multiplatform and multi-station sales experience, working knowledge of Wide Orbit and Marshall Marketing is a plus. If you are goal oriented, results driven and want to be part of a growing team, click HERE for full job description and application.

No phone calls please.

Offer of employment contingent upon completion of pre-employment checks.

EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability

