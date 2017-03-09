Close to You: The Music of Carpenters coming to Miller Auditorium

KALAMAZOO, Mich (WOOD) – Considered one of the best vocalists of all time, Karen Carpenter captured the attention of a generation with her unabashedly catchy pop music. The Carpenters’ beautiful, memorable love songs topped the Billboard charts with more than a dozen number one hits. Now singer Lisa Rock and her 6-piece band are bringing the music of The Carpenters back to the stage with their spot-on renditions of Carpenters classics with Close to You: The Music of The Carpenters.

Check out the video above for the details about the show and the Lake Michigan Mailers Spotlight Series.

Close to You: The Music of The Carpenters

Friday, April 21, 2017 at 8 p.m.

Miller Auditorium on the campus of Western Michigan University.

Tickets range from $30-$40

Visit the Miller Auditorium Ticket Office or call (269) 387-2300 or (800) 228-9858

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

