Closet manufacturer bringing 61 jobs to Cascade Twp.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A $5.7 million investment from a California-based company is expected to bring more than 60 new jobs to metro Grand Rapids.

West Michigan economic development agency The Right Place, Inc. announced the investment by California Closets in a Wednesday release.

The company, which builds and sells custom closet and storage options, will open a manufacturing center located at 4930 Kraft Ave. SE in Cascade Township, south of the Gerald R. Ford International Airport. The Right Place said the company chose West Michigan for its new manufacturing center, which will supply the eastern U.S., over sites in Illinois, Georgia, North Carolina and Indiana.

The new development is expected to create at least 61 jobs, The Right Place said. People interested in applying can go to California Closets’ website.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation OK’d a $335,000 performance-based grant to support California Closets’ move and West Michigan Works! is offering $48,000 in workforce development support for recruiting and on-the-job training.

